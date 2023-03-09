CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. CLP has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

