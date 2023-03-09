Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $16.11

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.11, but opened at $14.65. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 1,534,014 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $179,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 796,336 shares of company stock worth $15,301,237 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,985 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $14,996,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.