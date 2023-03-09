Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes $3.05 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Steven Madden as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

SHOO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 38,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,762. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

SHOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

