Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 65,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 540,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

