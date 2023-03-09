Clark Estates Inc. NY Purchases New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in APA by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in APA by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. 614,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.52. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

