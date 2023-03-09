Clark Estates Inc. NY Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Embecta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $197,911,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $66,598,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $29,545,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $14,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $100,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Embecta Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

EMBC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $30.88. The company had a trading volume of 59,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,905. Embecta Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.77 million. Embecta had a net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

