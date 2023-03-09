Citigroup Boosts Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $21.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of MTW opened at $19.80 on Monday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $694.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after buying an additional 57,375 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after buying an additional 120,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after buying an additional 281,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,037 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

