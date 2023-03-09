CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

CI&T Trading Down 4.8 %

CINT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 356,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CI&T has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $19.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $8,953,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI&T by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 182,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CI&T by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CI&T by 58.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

