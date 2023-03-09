Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
