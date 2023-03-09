Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $115.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

About Cidara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDTX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

