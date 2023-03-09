CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Down 0.4%

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 23,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.