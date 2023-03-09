Chromia (CHR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $100.77 million and approximately $10.77 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chromia

Chromia was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.

Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.

Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.

The CHR token’s main purposes:

– Act as platform currency

– Ecosystem staking

– Payment of hosting fees

– System-wide purposes”

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

