Christian T. Daes Sells 204,632 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.99. 230,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,321. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $43.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

About Tecnoglass

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

