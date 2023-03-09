Chou Associates Management Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Chou Associates Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Overstock.com accounts for 0.7% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,194,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after acquiring an additional 212,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Overstock.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,363. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $830.80 million, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 3.42.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

