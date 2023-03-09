China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

