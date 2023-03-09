Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given a C$12.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$12.25 price target by analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.74. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

