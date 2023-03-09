Charterhouse General Partners Sells 9,786,153 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

MIR stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 169,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mirion Technologies

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

