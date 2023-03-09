Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 5.1% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,203,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,425,000 after buying an additional 436,900 shares during the period.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GTLS traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $148.72. The stock had a trading volume of 211,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,292. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.68 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.