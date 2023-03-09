ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.28.

ChargePoint Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Eric Sidle sold 3,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $37,309.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 637,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,277.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $29,076.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 591,705 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.