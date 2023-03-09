ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their target price on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.28.
ChargePoint Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:CHPT opened at $10.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.72. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 985,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 591,705 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 623.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,588,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
