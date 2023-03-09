Chain Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, Chain has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Chain has a market cap of $183.75 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Token Profile

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain is a cloud blockchain infrastructure solution that enables organizations to build better financial services from the ground up. The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

