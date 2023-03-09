Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Trading 4.8% Higher

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $42.46. Approximately 106,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 131,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08.

In related news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 9,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $15,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEU. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth about $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers.

