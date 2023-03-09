Centrifuge (CFG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $16.36 million and $1.45 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27112585 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $2,042,660.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

