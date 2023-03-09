Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.39

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.39 and traded as high as C$26.44. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$26.13, with a volume of 3,844,647 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. CIBC cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.40.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Read More

