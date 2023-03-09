Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Up 3.5%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) was up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 654,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,562,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

