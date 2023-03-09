Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.13

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.13 and traded as high as $13.29. Celestica shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 303,249 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.