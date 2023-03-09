Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.13

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.13 and traded as high as $13.29. Celestica shares last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 303,249 shares traded.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 5.1% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,813,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,015,000 after acquiring an additional 667,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 83.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
