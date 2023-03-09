CEL-SCI’s (CVM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 188,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,762. The company has a market cap of $112.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

