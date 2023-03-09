CEL-SCI’s (CVM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target indicates a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s previous close.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of CEL-SCI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 188,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,762. The company has a market cap of $112.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
