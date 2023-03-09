Castellan Group Sells 470 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Castellan Group trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Life Storage comprises about 1.8% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.96. 97,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,904. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

LSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Articles

