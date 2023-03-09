Castellan Group Purchases New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Castellan Group bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 117,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,130. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $790,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

