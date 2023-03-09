Castellan Group Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Castellan Group purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000. Lincoln Electric makes up about 2.3% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LECO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 267.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 105,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.39. 84,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,668. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.00 and a 200 day moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

