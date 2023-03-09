Castellan Group Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.65. 401,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,468. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.95.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock worth $5,422,418. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

