Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $27.25. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 571,269 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Richard Barry purchased 11,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $302,193.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Univest Sec decreased their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

