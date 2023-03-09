Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $150.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 944.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

