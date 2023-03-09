Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Carvana Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $150.84.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
