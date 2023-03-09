CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $340.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CarParts.com

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTS. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About CarParts.com

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.