CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $340.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Activity at CarParts.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

In other CarParts.com news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTS. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 977,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 778,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 639,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,840,000. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

