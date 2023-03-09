Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 2,422.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.