CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares in the company, valued at $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

CarMax Stock Up 2.4 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 34.8% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 34.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $70.48 on Thursday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.



