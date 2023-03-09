Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) a C$9.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a C$9.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of ONC opened at C$1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.70. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.