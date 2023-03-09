Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) a C$9.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a C$9.00 price target on Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of ONC opened at C$1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.70. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.06 and a 1 year high of C$3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
