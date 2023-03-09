Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Price Performance

About Canada Goose

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.