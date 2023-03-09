Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NYSE:CPB traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

