Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.95-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-10% yr/yr to ~$9.29-9.42, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.26 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CPB opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.09.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

