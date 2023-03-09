Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Karna Nisewaner Sells 100 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.94, for a total value of $19,694.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,864.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $18,178.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.67. 337,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Natixis increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 55,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,583,000 after acquiring an additional 89,598 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 576,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

