C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.09

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 1802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$45.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

