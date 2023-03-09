Byron Michael Jeffers Sells 1,281 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,374. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $146.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

