BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $129.13

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.13 ($1.55) and traded as high as GBX 149.55 ($1.80). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 148.75 ($1.79), with a volume of 16,877,141 shares.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.53, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.73.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

