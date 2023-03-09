Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Target Price at $55.67

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

STZHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stelco from C$45.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.05. Stelco has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

