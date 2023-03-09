Brokerages Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) PT at $72.92

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE FOUR opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 1.21. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

