Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Target Price at $145.33

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE RSG opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

