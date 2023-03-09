Brokerages Set Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price at $37.70

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.70.

RNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Renasant from $39.00 to $37.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $198.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,435,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

