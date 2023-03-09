Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Target Price at $150.43

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.43.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

NYSE:HLT opened at $147.44 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.46.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

