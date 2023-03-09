Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $58.89

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,670,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,202,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after buying an additional 846,660 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,541,000 after buying an additional 788,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.