Brent L. Yeagy Sells 16,864 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wabash National Trading Down 1.5 %

WNC opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.64. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 306,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Articles

